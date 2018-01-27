Probiotics: Because Whole Body Health Begins in Your Gut
Natural Grocers 2053 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, Colorado 80222
I am your gut bacteria; you might be shocked to hear this, but I influence how every part of your body works: how easily you lose (or gain) weight, how your immune system functions, even your ability to focus. Knowing supplements are essential for keeping me (and you!) healthy is easy if you attend this class.
Info
Natural Grocers 2053 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, Colorado 80222 View Map
Food & Drink - Event, Health & Wellness - Event