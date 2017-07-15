Public Art PA-rty in the Triangle!

Design Week in the Triangle is an immersive experience influenced by global design in technology, architecture, DIY+crafts, engineering, furniture, graphic design, interior design, landscape design, lighting, theatre+set+costume, and urban design. The Golden Triangle provide visitors, employees and residents an opportunity to interact with the spaces, places and faces that make Denver a leader in world-class design. So, we’re throwing a PArty!!

This PArty will travel three locations on July 15, starting at James Davis Designs (1449 Galapago St, Denver, CO 80202). James is an industrial designer opening up his studio where you can see and help him create the foundation for this new public art piece. James is most well-known for his unique technique of using electricity to burn custom designs into wood.

At noon July 15, the piece will travel to 11th Avenue Hotel & Hostel (1112 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203) in the District. There, visitors are invited to add to the piece to help us create something magnificent! Food, beer & wine, live music, muralists, vendors and more will round out this PArty experience.

The day is not complete until you head over to The Boulevard Apartments (150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO 80204) for a reception. The public art piece will be on display for all to admire. Join in the fun – everyone is invited to this free community event in celebration of design in the Triangle.