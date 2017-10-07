Pumpkin Harvest Festival

Visit an old-time fall festival on twelve historic acres—without leaving the city! Build your own scarecrow, select your favorite pumpkin from the patch, and tour the Park in a horse-drawn wagon. Explore how 19th-century Coloradans lived and prepared for the season, with historic demonstrations and tours of the Four Mile House Museum. Try your luck with county fair games, and enjoy delicious treats from the beer garden (21 and up) and local food vendors.

Admission is free. Additional charges apply for refreshments and some activities. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed on Park grounds.