Qigong Movement

to Google Calendar - Qigong Movement - 2017-06-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Qigong Movement - 2017-06-03 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Qigong Movement - 2017-06-03 13:00:00 iCalendar - Qigong Movement - 2017-06-03 13:00:00

Chi Wellness, LLC - The Center of Qigong 4155 East Jewell Av., Suite 105, Denver, Colorado 80222

Reinvigorate and activate your innate healing abilities with chi! Fun, meditative “Stillness within Movement” increases flexibility, strength, endurance, mental calm and focus and inner peace and encourages life balance. Suitable for folks with physical considerations as well as agile athletes who seek challenge and excellence. Classes are ongoing on Saturdays, 1:00-2:30. Visit www.ChiWellness.net for current schedule.

Info

Chi Wellness, LLC - The Center of Qigong 4155 East Jewell Av., Suite 105, Denver, Colorado 80222 View Map

Health & Wellness - Event

Visit Event Website

(720) 427-0406

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Qigong Movement - 2017-06-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Qigong Movement - 2017-06-03 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Qigong Movement - 2017-06-03 13:00:00 iCalendar - Qigong Movement - 2017-06-03 13:00:00