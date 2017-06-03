Qigong Movement

Reinvigorate and activate your innate healing abilities with chi! Fun, meditative “Stillness within Movement” increases flexibility, strength, endurance, mental calm and focus and inner peace and encourages life balance. Suitable for folks with physical considerations as well as agile athletes who seek challenge and excellence. Classes are ongoing on Saturdays, 1:00-2:30. Visit www.ChiWellness.net for current schedule.
Chi Wellness, LLC - The Center of Qigong 4155 East Jewell Av., Suite 105, Denver, Colorado 80222 View Map
