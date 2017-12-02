Quick Class: Celebrate Squash
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
Despite its name, winter squash is about as fall as you can get. With 11 varieties to choose from—including pumpkin— fall is the perfect time to celebrate squash and its wonderfully delicious flavor profiles and superior health benefits. Roast it, steam it or puree it—come learn all about this favorite fall food and why it’s truly good4u. Recipe samples included! Presented by Rachel Walker, Nutritional Health Coach.
