Quick Class: Get Spiralized & Satisfied
Natural Grocers 2053 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, Colorado 80222
Want to eat more vegetables, but don’t know where to start? Going grain-free but miss your favorite pasta dishes? Find out how to stay satisfied using a spiralizer to eat more vegetables and replace less nutritious grains with more nutrient-dense vegetable “noodles” in your favorite dishes.
Info
Natural Grocers 2053 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, Colorado 80222 View Map
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event, Food & Drink - Event