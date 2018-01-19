Rachel James
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210
Rachel James is a Denver-based artist with a gift for singing to an audience in such a way that it seems as though she is singing just for each individual person. She is enchanting, passionate and full of surprises. Her show will cover jazz classics, modern pop tunes, and some of her own original works. Reservations are recommended!
