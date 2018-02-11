Raptors of the Rockies

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

Raptors of the Rockies concentrates on the birds of prey found in the Rocky Mountain region. In this interactive program, we explore the tools and adaptations that different raptors use to be successful in the wild. The program features live birds – a hawk, an owl, and a falcon – all species that are found here in Colorado.

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204
720-865-1111
