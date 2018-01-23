re: Denver Back to Basics

Everything you ever wanted to know about preservation in Denver

How does preservation work in Denver and why? Who decides what gets saved? How have wins and losses shaped preservation in Denver? Join us for an interactive open-house style forum – build a mini-city out of Lego® bricks, hear stories from long time preservation leaders, test your knowledge of Denver Landmarks and more!

Featuring: Dana Crawford, Preservationist, CEO Urban Neighborhoods Inc.

Denver’s Landmark Preservation Commission

Historicorps

Sponsored by: Sopra Communities

SCFD

APA Colorado