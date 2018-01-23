re: Denver Back to Basics
Emerson School 1420 Ogden, Denver, Colorado 80218
Everything you ever wanted to know about preservation in Denver
How does preservation work in Denver and why? Who decides what gets saved? How have wins and losses shaped preservation in Denver? Join us for an interactive open-house style forum – build a mini-city out of Lego® bricks, hear stories from long time preservation leaders, test your knowledge of Denver Landmarks and more!
Featuring: Dana Crawford, Preservationist, CEO Urban Neighborhoods Inc.
Denver’s Landmark Preservation Commission
Historicorps
Sponsored by: Sopra Communities
SCFD
APA Colorado
