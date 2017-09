re:Denver Forum This is Your Brain on Buildings

We usually know how a building makes us feel, but why? What impact does architecture have on our brains? Does design matter on a neurological level? Join us to explore the science of our brains and the built environment.

Featuring: Don Ruggles, Architect, Ruggles Mabe Studio

Meredith Banasiak, Neuroarchitecture scholar and design researcher, Boulder Associates Architects

Doors open at 6:30 PM with the program starting at 7 PM.

Sponsors:

Sopra Communities

SCFD

Re:Denver forums are free and open to the public.