re: Denver A New Path to Home Ownership

As concerns grow about the availability of affordable housing, Community Land Trusts are becoming a popular solution. This forum will unpack the topic of community land trusts, what they are, how they work and how they help keep communities together. Hear about the amazing work in Flagstaff Arizona, and Denver’s Globeville Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, and how community land trusts and historic preservation work together.

Location:

Hirsch Hall at Holy Transfiguration of Christ Cathedral

349 East 47th Avenue

Denver, Colorado 80216

Speakers:

Jane Harrington, Executive Director Colorado Community Land Trust

Duffie Westheimer, Executive Director, Flagstaff Townsite Historic Properties Community Land Trust

Nola Miguel, GES Coalition Director

Sponsors: Sopra, APA, SCFD, Historic Denver, Capitol Hill Bed & Breakfast