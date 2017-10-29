Reformation Festival: The Hymns of Martin Luther

Our year-long observance of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation will culminate with The Hymns of Martin Luther: A Festival of Hymns in Commemoration of the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation. Co-sponsored by the Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and featuring the Rocky Mountain Ringers, the Young Voices of Colorado Signature Ensemble, the Saint Paul Choir, and a brass quartet, the festival will include all of the Martin Luther hymns we have learned this year through our Luther Hymns of the Season program. Plan to join us for this festive event! This event is free and open to the public.