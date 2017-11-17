Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of

Honeymoon in Vegas

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Book by Andrew Bergman

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Music Direction by Eric Weinstein

Choreography by Jeffrey Parizotto

November 3 – December 17, 2017

Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of “Honeymoon in Vegas” on November 3 and plays Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays and Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. through December 17 at the Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Tickets are $29 - $34 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

Based on the classic 1992 film comedy, “Honeymoon In Vegas” tells the story of commitment-phobe Jack Singer, his not-so-patient girlfriend Betsy and a professional gambler named Tommy Korman who hasn’t gotten over his wife’s death. It’s also the story of a Hawaiian show-tune queen, a Las Vegas icon, a guy named Foccaccia and a team of flying Elvises. With a jazzy new score by Jason Robert Brown, this is a musical comedy in the Golden Age tradition, with gags, gams and great tunes

“And as soon as you hear the opening bars of the overture by Mr. Brown you know you’re listening to the sound of success.” Ben Brantley – New York Times.

The talented cast includes Carter Edward Smith (Jack Singer), Carmen Shedd (Betsy Nolan), Brian Smith (Tommy Korman), Suzanne Connors Nepi (Bea Singer), James D. Thompson (Buddy/Roy), Michael O'Shea (Johnny Sandwich), Emily Gerhard (Mahi) and Joseph Lozano (Teihutu).

The ensemble of New Yorkers, Gamblers, Showgirls and Flying Elvises are Jessica Clayton, Keri Emsweiler, Liz Larsen, Mike Martinkus, Jenny Weiss Mather, Misha McCulloch, Lauren Russell, Joey Taczak and John White.

