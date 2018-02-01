Cherry Creek Theatre Company presents the Regional Premiere of

RESPECT: A Musical Journey of Women

Written by Dr. Dorothy Marcic

Directed by Henry Award Nominee Shannan Steele

Musical Direction by Traci Kern

February 1 – February 25, 2018

From “Someone to Watch Over Me” to “I Will Survive,” from the codependence of “I Will Follow Him” to the anger of “These Boots are Made for Walking,” to the cynicism of “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and finally to the strength of “Hero,” “RESPECT: A Musical Journey of Women” is told through Top-40 music in this timely off-Broadway new musical production. Combining excerpts of 60 songs with women’s own stories about finding dreams, lost love, relationship issues, entering the workforce, gaining independence and more.

All performances are held at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC), 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80246. The new dates and times of the performances are Thursdays and Sunday, February 18 & 25 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Single tickets are $35; $30 for seniors/students at 303-800-6578 or online at www.cherrycreektheatre.org.

The cast includes Sharon Kay White* (Janet), Rachel Turner (Samantha), Sarah Rex* (Eden) and Anna High (Rosa). Along with producer Susie Snodgrass and directors Shannan Steele and Traci Kern, the all female crew includes Kortney Hanson (Stage Manager), Tina Anderson (Scenic Designer), Star Pytel (Lighting Designer), Steffani Day (Costume Designer), Morgan McCauley (Sound Designer), Beki Pineda (Prop Mistress) and Gloria Shanstrom (Publicist).

Dr. Dorothy Marcic joins CCTC opening weekend!

Dr. Marcic is a professor at Columbia University, a playwright, and a former professor at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management. Based on her qualitative content-analysis research of how women are depicted in Top-40 music, Dr. Marcic wrote two hit musicals, RESPECT, which has played 2800 performances in 60 cities and SISTAS, currently playing Off-Broadway in New York City for over six years.

She started her career in the arts as a production assistant on the TV program, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, while in graduate school and is the author of 15 books, including the best-selling Understanding Management, Managing with the Wisdom of Love, RESPECT: Women and Popular Music, and Love Lift Me Higher, as well as numerous articles and research studies. She served as advisor to the US Ambassador of the Czech Republic and was a delegate to both the United Nations Economic and Social Develop Summit in Copenhagen and the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

Cherry Creek Theatre Company

*Sharon Kay White and Sarah Rex appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association,

the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Cherry Creek Theatre Company is the vision of a group of dedicated Cherry Creek North residents, businesses and local theater leaders, who have made it their mission to enhance and enrich the Cherry Creek community by producing a broad range of high quality productions that will be entertaining, educational, enriching and diverse.