Please join us for Reading Partners Colorado's 2nd annual Road to Reading fundraiser on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at the Denver Botanic Gardens, 7 pm. Reading Partners is a non-profit organization that helps struggling young students in Denver schools achieve grade level reading proficiency. Trained community volunteers work one-on-one with students in their school setting. Tickets include food, wine and beer, a silent and live auction, and a program featuring Reading Partners students and tutors. Early bird tickets are $75 each through Sept. 8, regular tickets $100. For more information contact Amber Matkowski at 720-409-9909 or amber.matkowski@readingpartners.org.