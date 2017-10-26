Rocky Mountain Weavers Guild Annual Fiber Arts Sale

Englewood Civic Center 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood, Colorado 80110

Annual Fiber Arts Sale

October 26-28, 2017. Rocky Mountain Weavers Guild members showcase handwoven wearables and fashion accessories at this once-a-year event. Also featuring unique handwoven, knitted, crocheted, felted home décor, fashion textiles, and gifts, including original basketry, handspun yarns, jewelry, and much more. Live textile demonstrations.

Children welcome. Free admission and parking.

Hours: Thurs. 4-8 p.m.; Fri. 10-6 p.m., Sat. 10-4 p.m.

Englewood Civic Center, Community Room, 1000 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood, CO

www.rmweaversguild.org

Englewood Civic Center 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood, Colorado 80110
