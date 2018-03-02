In a timely new exhibition at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center, three women photographers defy tradition by focusing exclusively on men as their creative subject. Meet exhibiting artist Christa Blackwood at a free opening reception on Friday, March 9 at 6 pm.

Exhibit Title: Role Reversal

Artists: Christa Blackwood, Lissa Rivera, Jessica Yatrofsky

Location: Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC), 1070 Bannock St., Denver 80204

Opening Reception: Friday, March 9, 6-9 pm (FREE)

Website: http://www.cpacphoto.org/role-reversal/