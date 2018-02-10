ROMANCE FLAMENCO with FLAMENCO DENVER

Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St, Feb 10 7:30pm

Are you looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Look no further. Flamenco Denver and Maria Vazquez will perform at the Mercury Cafe Saturday February 10 at 7:30. The cost at the door is $25. Joining her onstage will be dancer Jesus Munoz from Casa Flamenco, Albuquerque: local dance artist Erika Sandre; singers Meagan Chandler and Marisa Perez; Guitarist Jose Valle Chuscales ("Chusco") from Santa Fe; and percussionist Whit Sibley. A "Tablao" is a more intimate setting for a Flamenco performance, so seating is limited at tables offering room for food and drink. For reservations call the Mercury directly at 303-294-9258. Hope to see you there!