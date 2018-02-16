Romeo and Juliet

to Google Calendar - Romeo and Juliet - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Romeo and Juliet - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Romeo and Juliet - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Romeo and Juliet - 2018-02-16 19:30:00

Ellie Caulkins Opera House 1101 13th St., Denver, Colorado 80204

In the spring, Colorado Ballet presents the Shakespearean love story Romeo and Juliet. This romantic ballet will take your breath away with extraordinary choreography by Derek Deane, exceptional acting an artistry by the dancers, and a phenomenal musical score by Sergei Prokofiev, performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. From the energetic crowd scenes, to the famous balcony scene featuring the star-crossed lovers, we’ll bring the story of Romeo and Juliet to life.

http://coloradoballet.org/performances/romeoandjuliet

Info
Ellie Caulkins Opera House 1101 13th St., Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Dance - Event
303-837-8888
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Romeo and Juliet - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Romeo and Juliet - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Romeo and Juliet - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Romeo and Juliet - 2018-02-16 19:30:00