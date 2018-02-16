In the spring, Colorado Ballet presents the Shakespearean love story Romeo and Juliet. This romantic ballet will take your breath away with extraordinary choreography by Derek Deane, exceptional acting an artistry by the dancers, and a phenomenal musical score by Sergei Prokofiev, performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. From the energetic crowd scenes, to the famous balcony scene featuring the star-crossed lovers, we’ll bring the story of Romeo and Juliet to life.

http://coloradoballet.org/performances/romeoandjuliet