Ross-Broadway Branch Receives Historic Designation

Ross-Broadway branch library 33 E. Bayaud Ave., Denver, Colorado 80209

It is a pleasure to announce the listing of the Ross-Broadway Branch in National Register of Historic Places and the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties. Please join us in celebrating one of the most unique neighborhood libraries in Denver! Jim Kroll, Manager of the Western History and Genealogy Department, will discuss the history of the branch, including the architect Victor Hornbein, and the benefactor, Frederick Ross. Light refreshments will be provided.

Ross-Broadway branch library 33 E. Bayaud Ave., Denver, Colorado 80209

