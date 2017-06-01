CORE New Art Space presents "Saints and Sinners"

featuring members Claudia Roulier, Kim Anderson and Jeff Hughes

In their shared show, Roulier and Anderson challenge the concepts of good vs. evil found in the context of religion within societal norms. Hughes’ body of work contains pieces from his "Dream" series as well as new works that are part of a new and expanding series focused on global issues such as war, oppression, racism, the environment, and the people that are impacted.