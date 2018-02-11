Savage Love & Sexual Perversity in Chicago

Audacious is digging into love and relationships, both the good and the bad, with two short plays from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwrights Sam Shepard and David Mamet . Savage/Love, written by Sam Shepard who passed away in 2017, is a collection of poems depicting moments in the experience of loving someone. Sexual Perversity in Chicago is a profanity laced exploration of sex and relationships set in 1970s Chicago, following a summer fling from beginning to end. These productions will be part of a Valentine’s themed evening including adult pinatas, make-your-own Valentines, and an ex-lover dart board. These productions are directed by Ren Manley, and the cast includes Logan Custer, Rya Dyes, Maya Ferrario, Meredith Karre, Bethany Richardson, and Eric Tofsted