Savage Love & Sexual Perversity in Chicago
Tony P's Highlands 2400 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, Colorado 80211
Audacious is digging into love and relationships, both the good and the bad, with two short plays from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwrights Sam Shepard and David Mamet . Savage/Love, written by Sam Shepard who passed away in 2017, is a collection of poems depicting moments in the experience of loving someone. Sexual Perversity in Chicago is a profanity laced exploration of sex and relationships set in 1970s Chicago, following a summer fling from beginning to end. These productions will be part of a Valentine’s themed evening including adult pinatas, make-your-own Valentines, and an ex-lover dart board. These productions are directed by Ren Manley, and the cast includes Logan Custer, Rya Dyes, Maya Ferrario, Meredith Karre, Bethany Richardson, and Eric Tofsted.