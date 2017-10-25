School Fall Open House
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School 1164 S. Josephine St., Denver, Colorado 80210
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School is hosting an Open House for prospective families on October 25, 2017 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Families interested in possible enrollment or school tours are invited to attend. For more information, please call (303) 777-3812 or visit our website at svdpk8.com.
