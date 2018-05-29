School of Rock is a The New York Times Critics’ Pick and “An inspiring jolt of energy, joy and mad skillz!” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, “Fists of all ages shall be pumping!”
Info
The Buell Theater 1350 Curtis St., Denver, Colorado 80202 View Map
please enable javascript to view