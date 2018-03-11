Screening of Fattitude Sponsored by The Eating Disorder Foundation

A ONE NIGHT EVENT.

MEET THE DIRECTORS OF FATTITUDE AND BE ONE OF THE FIRST TO SEE THE FILM.

Fattitude examines how popular culture perpetuates the fat hatred and fat-shaming that results in a very real cultural bias and a civil rights issue for people who are living in fat bodies. Fattitude is the brain-child of filmmakers Lindsey Averill and Viridiana Lieberman. Informed by a social justice background, Fattitude is very conscious and attentive to the idea that fat hatred crosses the lines of race, class, sexuality and gender. The film features a diverse variety of voices such as academic scholars, activists, Hollywood types (directors, writers and actors) and psychologists – including the likes of Ricki Lake, Rebecca Phul, Jackson Katz, Marilyn Wann, Sonya Renee Taylor, Virgie Tovar, Jen Posner, Lindy West, Winne Holzman, Guy Branum, Tess Holliday, Andrew Walen and others.

Ultimately, Fattitude’s goal is to change the national conversation about body image so that it focuses not only on issues of self-acceptance, but also on legitimate questions of systemic cultural prejudice.