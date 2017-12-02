Seasonal Celebration at the Historic Fitzroy Mansion Home of Accelerated Schools

Come celebrate the holidays with Accelerated Schools! Accelerated Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit K-12 school. Profits benefit Accelerated Schools’ Student Scholarship Fund and the Fitzroy Place Preservation Fund.

We'll have:

*Musical performances by The New Wizard Oil Combination, The Denver Chorale, Tanya Perkins and Hank Troy

*Historical tours of the mansion

*Delicious cookies, fudge and other holiday snacks

*Seasonal beverages including apple cider, hot cocoa and wine (extra charge for wine)

*Bake sale

*Silent auction

*Holiday photos for your family

We hope to see you here. Contact us at 303-758-2003 if you would like to make tax deductible donation for our event. Your support is greatly appreciated!