Seasonal Celebration at the Historic Fitzroy Mansion Home of Accelerated Schools

Historic Fitzroy Mansion Home of Accelerated Schools 2160 South Cook Street , Denver, Colorado 80210

Come celebrate the holidays with Accelerated Schools! Accelerated Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit K-12 school. Profits benefit Accelerated Schools’ Student Scholarship Fund and the Fitzroy Place Preservation Fund.

We'll have:

*Musical performances by The New Wizard Oil Combination, The Denver Chorale, Tanya Perkins and Hank Troy

*Historical tours of the mansion

*Delicious cookies, fudge and other holiday snacks

*Seasonal beverages including apple cider, hot cocoa and wine (extra charge for wine)

*Bake sale

*Silent auction

*Holiday photos for your family

We hope to see you here. Contact us at 303-758-2003 if you would like to make tax deductible donation for our event. Your support is greatly appreciated!

Historic Fitzroy Mansion Home of Accelerated Schools 2160 South Cook Street , Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map
303-758-2003
