Seasonal Celebration at the Historic Fitzroy Mansion Home of Accelerated Schools
Historic Fitzroy Mansion Home of Accelerated Schools 2160 South Cook Street , Denver, Colorado 80210
Come celebrate the holidays with Accelerated Schools! Accelerated Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit K-12 school. Profits benefit Accelerated Schools’ Student Scholarship Fund and the Fitzroy Place Preservation Fund.
We'll have:
*Musical performances by The New Wizard Oil Combination, The Denver Chorale, Tanya Perkins and Hank Troy
*Historical tours of the mansion
*Delicious cookies, fudge and other holiday snacks
*Seasonal beverages including apple cider, hot cocoa and wine (extra charge for wine)
*Bake sale
*Silent auction
*Holiday photos for your family
We hope to see you here. Contact us at 303-758-2003 if you would like to make tax deductible donation for our event. Your support is greatly appreciated!