"Seasons of Change: Miracles Fashion Show" is a benefit for the Miracles program of Mile High Behavioral Healthcare, a local non-profit here in Denver. Miracles builds community, self-care, strength, self-sufficiency, and recovery for women struggling with substance use. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30. Complimentary refreshments, a silent auction and local vendors will all be available at the event. Cost is $25 a person and tickets can be purchased at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3331585.