Second Annual EPIC Diabetes Conference
Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel 1550 Court Place, Denver, Colorado 80202
The Barbara Davis Center and the Children’s Diabetes Foundation will once again be hosting the EPIC (Empowering Patients for Individualized Care) Diabetes Conference on March 3, 2018. The conference will bring the diabetes community in Denver and the larger Rocky Mountain region together to discuss the best ways to take care of diabetes both physically and emotionally.
There will be several workshops held throughout the day discussing diabetes-related topics, including:
Adult Track:
Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)
Hypoglycemia (high blood sugar)
Getting older with Diabetes
Emotional and Mental Health with Diabetes
Pediatric Track:
Emotional and Mental Health with Diabetes
Diabetes in School Camps and Scholarships
Finding and Treating Autoimmune Diseases
Puberty and Transition Into Adult Care