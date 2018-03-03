Second Annual EPIC Diabetes Conference

The Barbara Davis Center and the Children’s Diabetes Foundation will once again be hosting the EPIC (Empowering Patients for Individualized Care) Diabetes Conference on March 3, 2018. The conference will bring the diabetes community in Denver and the larger Rocky Mountain region together to discuss the best ways to take care of diabetes both physically and emotionally.

There will be several workshops held throughout the day discussing diabetes-related topics, including:

Adult Track:

Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)

Hypoglycemia (high blood sugar)

Getting older with Diabetes

Emotional and Mental Health with Diabetes

Pediatric Track:

Emotional and Mental Health with Diabetes

Diabetes in School Camps and Scholarships

Finding and Treating Autoimmune Diseases

Puberty and Transition Into Adult Care