Second Star to the Right Presents Dav Pilkey

Bestselling author of the Captain Underpants and Dog Man series will visit Denver in celebration of his latest book Dog Man: The Tale of Two Kitties and the 20th anniversary of Captain Underpants on September 24 at Historic Elitch Theatre. The epic family event will feature a presentation by Dav Pilkey followed by a book signing. Festivities before and after the presentation will include photo opportunities with Dog Man and Captain Underpants as well as fun activities and great giveaways.

Tickets are only $10 if purchased before August 28 and $12 on or after August 29 and include a copy of the book.