Second Star to the Right Presents Dav Pilkey

$10 pre-sale through Agu

Historic Elitch Theatre 4655 W. 37th Ave., Denver, Colorado

Bestselling author of the Captain Underpants and Dog Man series will visit Denver in celebration of his latest book Dog Man: The Tale of Two Kitties and the 20th anniversary of Captain Underpants on September 24 at Historic Elitch Theatre. The epic family event will feature a presentation by Dav Pilkey followed by a book signing. Festivities before and after the presentation will include photo opportunities with Dog Man and Captain Underpants as well as fun activities and great giveaways.

Tickets are only $10 if purchased before August 28 and $12 on or after August 29 and include a copy of the book.

Info
Kidstuff - Event, Theatre - Event
303-455-1527
