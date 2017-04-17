The Seismological Society of America - Town Hall Meeting

On Monday, 17 April, 6:30–8 p.m., the Seismological Society of America will hold a Town Hall Meeting titled “Human-Induced Earthquakes: Come Meet the Experts.” This is open to the public and will feature an overview presentation on the subject, accompanied by a panel discussion headed by three experts:
1. Justin Rubinstein, U.S. Geological Survey
2. Stuart Ellsworth, Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
3. Julie Shemeta, MEQ Geo
Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel 1550 Court Place, Denver, Colorado 80202 View Map
