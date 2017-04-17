The Seismological Society of America - Town Hall Meeting

Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel 1550 Court Place, Denver, Colorado 80202

On Monday, 17 April, 6:30–8 p.m., the Seismological Society of America will hold a Town Hall Meeting titled “Human-Induced Earthquakes: Come Meet the Experts.” This is open to the public and will feature an overview presentation on the subject, accompanied by a panel discussion headed by three experts:

1. Justin Rubinstein, U.S. Geological Survey

2. Stuart Ellsworth, Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

3. Julie Shemeta, MEQ Geo

Info

Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel 1550 Court Place, Denver, Colorado 80202

