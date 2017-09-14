Self-Publishing: Ins & Outs, Pros & Cons

More and more writers are venturing into self-publishing to get their work out. This is your opportunity to get the inside scoop. Evaluate the pros and cons, find out where to go and how to get your work into print, and get guidance about marketing and distribution. Explore the trade-offs of selling with Amazon with its wide reach and built-in algorithm of royalties versus using another platform that lets you keep a much higher percentage of sales. Whatever your genre, this class will take the mystery out of the business and help you think like a publisher while you write. Alex Delia runs a small press in Denver called Puncture. He publishes books on genre fiction, comic books, and pop culture analysis. He is currently writing a comprehensive guidebook on the self-publishing process.

To register for this class, please call us @ 303-399-0093 or visit our website @ www.freeu.com