"Selfies with Santa"

Friends of Horses Rescue & Adoption 6351 S. Peoria St., Centennial, Colorado 80111
Sat. 12/09 l 10:00am - 1:00pm
Come celebrate the holiday season and bring the family down to the barn for pony rides, crafts, fun games, hay rides, cookie decorating and a selfie with Santa! This event helps to support the Children's Advisory Network in providing therapeutic riding therapy to children throughout the Denver metro area. All are welcome!
720-231-3964
http://childrensadvisorynetwork.org
Friends of Horses Rescue & Adoption 6351 S. Peoria St., Centennial, Colorado 80111
Charity & Fundraisers - Event, Holiday - Event, Kidstuff - Event