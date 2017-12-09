Sat. 12/09 l 10:00am - 1:00pm

"Selfies with Santa"

Come celebrate the holiday season and bring the family down to the barn for pony rides, crafts, fun games, hay rides, cookie decorating and a selfie with Santa! This event helps to support the Children's Advisory Network in providing therapeutic riding therapy to children throughout the Denver metro area. All are welcome!

720-231-3964

6351 S. Peoria St, Centennial, CO 80111

http://childrensadvisorynetwork.org