The featured show for May is the pastel paintings by Arlene Kunz.

Artists on Santa Fe is a gallery with working artists' studios located in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe. It's an engaging environment where visitors can interact with professional artists and view work in progress.

“Serendipity - A Journey into the Landscape” will be on display May 2-26, 2018.

Open Monday-Friday from 10-5 and Saturdays from 10-4

1st Friday Art Walk - May 4, 6-9 pm

3rd Friday Collectors’ Evening - May 18, 5-8 pm