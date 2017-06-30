Denver Comic Con 2017

DENVER COMIC CON (DCC) Is A Three-Day, Family Friendly Pop Culture Fan Convention.

Denver Comic Con (DCC) is a 3-day, family-friendly pop culture fan extravaganza, featuring the best in pop culture entertainment. DCC is a program of the Colorado nonprofit Pop Culture Classroom, whose mission is to inspire a love of learning, to increase literacy, celebrate diversity and build community through pop culture education.

The proceeds from this annual event benefit Pop Culture Classroom’s overall educational endeavors.

Local Impact

DCC is one of the few independently operated events of its size and type. Because the event attracts tourists from all over the country, it has a positive impact on the local economy. In fact, more than 75% of our merchants are Colorado-local, and we showcase various local artist talent.

Unity Mission

Denver Comic Con promotes education and community, educating children and the general public through pop culture, comics and the bringing together diverse people and interests in our community regardless of age, race, gender or background. By focusing on education and providing guests, programming and events that encourage diversity, we strive to promote tolerance and empower the members of our community.

Attendance

2012 – Our inaugural year’s attendance was 27,700 which was the second largest opening in history for this type of convention.

2013 – Second year attendance ballooned to 61,000 making us one of the Top Five biggest comic book conventions in North America.

2014 – Third year attendance was 86,500.

2015 – Fourth year attendance was 105,000.

2016 – Fifth year attendance was 114,900.

Awards and Other Achievements

Voted “Best Fan Convention 2013″ by Westward Magazine.

We are the first fan or comic book convention to collaborate with a local brewery (Breckenridge Brewery) to brew and sell a specialty beer, with the name chosen by a fan contest.

Educational Outreach