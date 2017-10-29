A Service of Reformation and Reconciliation

St. Paul Lutheran and Roman Catholic Community of Faith 1600 Grant St., Denver, Colorado 80203

Join one of the only joint Lutheran-Catholic congregations in the country as we celebrate the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation! We will have a special, celebratory worship service on Sunday 10/29 at 10:30 a.m. featuring leaders from Colorado Lutheran and Catholic organizations. All are welcome to join us!

St. Paul Lutheran and Roman Catholic Community of Faith 1600 Grant St., Denver, Colorado 80203 View Map
