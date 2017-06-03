Service Saturday! in June 2017

Looking for a way to make a difference? We’re seeking volunteers who are passionate about helping seniors and building a strong, intergenerational community for our next Service Saturday! As part of this special day, you’ll help seniors with:

• Home maintenance jobs

• Cleaning

• Organizing

• Raking

• Other Household Tasks

Service Saturdays! start with a quick meet in greet at 8 a.m. for coffee and pastries. Then, we’ll divide and conquer to help as many people as possible.

Here at A Little Help, we believe in working with seniors to ensure that an entire community thrives. We welcome volunteers from companies, churches, groups, families, and passionate individuals from all backgrounds! It’s also a great way to get volunteer hours for high school and college applications.

If you want to make a big difference by providing a little help to your neighbor, give us a call at (720) 242-9032 or email us at volunteer@alittlehelp.org. This Service Saturday! will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at South High School.

Visit our website for more information: https://www.alittlehelp.org/events/service-saturday/.