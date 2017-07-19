Shady Grove Picnic Series Presents: Perpetual Motion

The unlikely pairing of a classically trained violinist and a rock guitarist has yielded Perpetual Motion, a Denver based jazz ensemble known for moving through genres to create one eclectic sound. Elegant with an element of adventure, the acoustic/electric violin and guitar duo’s music is a vibrant blend of world music, progressive jazz, blues and rock. They’ll be performing at the Shady Grove Picnic Series at Four Mile Historic Park on July 19.Perpetual Motion recently released their sixth album which rocketed to the number three position on the Zone Music Reporter chart. The disc, titled “Rear View” is a retrospective of the duo’s twenty-five years together, and has received rave reviews and worldwide airplay.On the banks of Cherry Creek, just four miles from downtown Denver, Four Mile Historic Park is a 12 acre oasis in the city. Bring a picnic and your family and take part in this summer tradition that’s been happening for almost two decades.