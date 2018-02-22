Denver Women's Press Club

presents

Holly Arnold Kinney

Sissy Bear at The Fort

How did a real bear come to live at the famous Colorado restaurant?

Thursday, February 22, 2018

Holly Arnold Kinney, proprietress of The Fort, comes to the Denver Woman’s Press Club for a reading of her charming children’s book Sissy Bear at The Fort from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 22 at the Denver Women's Press Club, 1325 Logan St, Denver, CO 80203. Free parking is available in the lot north of the clubhouse. This event is free and open to the public and guests are welcome and encouraged. Information is available at dwpconline.org

Sissy Bear at The Fort, a delightful true tale about a bear rescued by the Arnold family that came to live at the restaurant, was published in 2016. How did a real bear come to live at the famous Colorado restaurant, The Fort? Author Holly Arnold Kinney actually took naps with Sissy in 1963 when she was just 9 years old, when both she and Sissy lived at The Fort. This charming true story of Sissy’s life, including her rescue by the Arnold family, her love affair with “Lobo”, the German Shepherd, and how Sissy “kissed” so many Fort guests from 1963-1982, will enchant the young at heart as well as every child. For any animal lover, this book is filled with actual family photos of Sissy, as well as beautiful illustrations by Christine Wald.

Holly will discuss and read from this charming children’s book, which will also be available for sale.

Holly Arnold Kinney was raised in Morrison, Colo., in the adobe structure her father built as an exact replica of Bent’s Old Fort in La Junta, Colo. At a young age, Holly spent time in the kitchen of The Fort, helping to run what would become a world-renowned restaurant in their family home. She later chose to pursue a career in advertising and public relations and founded Arnold Media Services, specializing in food products and the restaurant industry. Kinney eventually left the world of public relations in 2001 to become business partners with her father, and following his passing in 2006, she became the sole owner of the legendary restaurant.

The Fort recently celebrated 50 years and has continued to be regarded as one of the top culinary and historic experiences in the nation.

The Denver Woman’s Press Club (DWPC) was founded in 1898 by nineteen charter members, including organizer and first president Minnie J. Reynolds. To this day it continues to honor its heritage, functioning as a stimulating gathering place for people in literary, journalistic and media endeavors; promoting the cultivation of friendship and providing moral support to members; encouraging through educational and philanthropic means the pursuit of writing

