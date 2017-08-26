Skis, Suds & Soul

Jazz fusion and funk guitar, elements of reggaeton on the drums, glitch hip-hop beats resonating from the keyboard and progressive electro-jams rock strumming of the bass - make no mistake, you won't want to miss this epic musical collaboration benefiting Wish of a Lifetime. The first ever Skis, Suds and Soul will bring together the renowned Eddie Roberts of The New Mastersounds, Congo Sanchez of Thievery Corporation, Borahm Lee of Pretty Lights and Chuck Jones of Dopapod. Come and experience an exclusive musical performance by local notable artists and take part in our silent auction with items including Colorado-made Meier Skis, the original party bike escape by Pedal Hopper and tickets to the unforgettable Red Rocks - all the while supporting a great cause.