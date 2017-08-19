Sleep Tight Colorado’s 7th Annual 5K Pajama Jog

City Park 1729 Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80205

Sleep Tight Colorado is excited to be hosting their 7th Annual 5K Pajama Jog in Denver's City Park on Saturday, August 19th starting at 8AM. Support a great cause and appear in a costume for contest prizes!

The 5K is professionally timed and participants may choose to run, jog, or walk.

100% of the proceeds goes toward buying sleeping bags for Colorado’s homeless. Be a part of the action and sign up today.

Event Times:

8 – 8:30 AM Check In

8:30 – 8:45 AM Costume Contest for Men, Women & Kids

8:45 AM 5K Begins.

Leashed pets are welcome.

Registration is $25 online through August 17th 11:59PM and $35 at the event.

STC is a 501C(3) nonprofit that believes that everyone deserves a warm night’s sleep. Sleep Tight Colorado’s mission is to provide sleeping bags to the homeless of Colorado.

City Park 1729 Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80205

Charity & Fundraisers - Event

720-295-9276

