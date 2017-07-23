Slim Cessna's Auto Club w/ Halden Wofford and the Hi*Beams & Andy Thomas' Dust Heart

Levitt Pavilion 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, Colorado 80223

Bringing the community together through music, Bonfils Blood Center presents the Colorado Series. Slim Cessna's Auto Club is an American experimental rock band drawing on aspects of country blues, gospel and funk. 

Levitt Pavilion Denver is a non-profit established with the purpose of building community through music. We believe in embracing the local, including the musicians, architects, construction company, staff, artists and sponsors. Levitt Pavilion Denver is more than just another music venue – it is a nexus for local non-profits and arts groups across the Rocky Mountain region. Located in Ruby Hill Park, Levitt Pavilion Denver features:

  • 50 free concerts annually with local, regional, national and international acts
  • A rich spectrum of music genres: R&B, country, rock, Latin, blues, jazz, children’s and more!
  • Relaxed, open lawn setting
  • Local food vendors
  • State-of-the-art sound and lighting
  • Easily accessible location near public transportation and bike paths
  • Family-friendly environment

Outside of Levitt Pavilion Denver concert series, the state-of-the-art amphitheater will be available for use by schools, arts organizations, outside promoters and other non-profits.

