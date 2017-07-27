Whiskey Shivers with Garrett Lebeau and R.L. Cole & His Angels

Bringing the community together through music, Bonfils Blood Center presents the Colorado Series. Whiskey Shivers infuse their songs with punk rock energy and a darkly comical light-heartedness, stretching the bluegrass genre.

Levitt Pavilion Denver is a non-profit established with the purpose of building community through music. We believe in embracing the local, including the musicians, architects, construction company, staff, artists and sponsors. Levitt Pavilion Denver is more than just another music venue – it is a nexus for local non-profits and arts groups across the Rocky Mountain region. Located in Ruby Hill Park, Levitt Pavilion Denver features:

50 free concerts annually with local, regional, national and international acts

A rich spectrum of music genres: R&B, country, rock, Latin, blues, jazz, children’s and more!

Relaxed, open lawn setting

Local food vendors

State-of-the-art sound and lighting

Easily accessible location near public transportation and bike paths

Family-friendly environment

Outside of Levitt Pavilion Denver concert series, the state-of-the-art amphitheater will be available for use by schools, arts organizations, outside promoters and other non-profits.