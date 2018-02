SloHi City Park Grand Opening Party

We are proud to announce the grand opening of our second shop location near Denver’s City Park. Join us for a day of bikes, friends, and a chance to check out the new shop. We are planning on a family friendly ride around City Park, prize giveaways, a film showings, and cargo/electric bike demos. We'll be raffling off a Giant Momentum city bike as well as a Yuba Mundo cargo bike. Beer will be provided by Hogshead Brewery. Stay tuned for more updates and we’ll see you on the 3rd!