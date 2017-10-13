Smart People

Intelligence can only get you so far when it comes to navigating love, success and identity in the modern age. This biting comedy follows a quartet of Harvard intellectuals struggling to understand why the lives of so many people – including their own – continue to be undermined by race. But no matter how hard they research, question and confront the issue, their own problems with self-awareness make it difficult to face the facts of life. Fiercely clever dialogue and energetic vignettes keep the laughs coming in a story that Variety calls “Sexy, serious and very, very funny.”

Lauded as a “powerfully smart writer” (The New York Times), Playwright Lydia R. Diamond’s multi-award-winning plays have been produced throughout the country, including the 2011 Tony Award-nominated Broadway production Stick Fly. Director Nataki Garrett is the Associate Artistic Director for the DCPA Theatre Company. She was highlighted in American Theatre as “One to Watch,” and said she is attracted to “plays that impact us in tremendous ways, chasing us out of our comfort zones.”

Presenting Sponsor: The Joan and Phill Berger Charitable Fund