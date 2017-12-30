Snow + Yoga = snowga.

A fun way to combine being outside while practicing yoga. Focusing on breath control, meditation and asanas / postures, and made for all levels – come breathe in that crisp Denver air, soak up some Vitamin D and stretch out those muscles on the ice at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park.

In addition to a yoga mat, be sure to bring a towel to prevent slippage on the ice.