Snowga
Skyline Park 16th and Arapahoe Streets, Denver, Colorado 80202
Snow + Yoga = snowga.
A fun way to combine being outside while practicing yoga. Focusing on breath control, meditation and asanas / postures, and made for all levels – come breathe in that crisp Denver air, soak up some Vitamin D and stretch out those muscles on the ice at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park.
In addition to a yoga mat, be sure to bring a towel to prevent slippage on the ice.
Info
