Snowga

Skyline Park 16th and Arapahoe Streets, Denver, Colorado 80202

Snow + Yoga = snowga.

A fun way to combine being outside while practicing yoga. Focusing on breath control, meditation and asanas / postures, and made for all levels – come breathe in that crisp Denver air, soak up some Vitamin D and stretch out those muscles on the ice at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park.

In addition to a yoga mat, be sure to bring a towel to prevent slippage on the ice.

Skyline Park 16th and Arapahoe Streets, Denver, Colorado 80202
