The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats

Follow the adventures of young Peter as he explores the world around him in a play inspired by Ezra Jack Keats’ acclaimed children’s books The Snowy Day, Goggles, A Letter to Amy and Whistle for Willie. The delightful moments of childhood are perfectly captured in this medley of simple, sweet stories that kick off the new Theatre for Young Audiences program, which focuses on performances especially tailored to Pre-K through 3rd grade audiences. Bring your students to their first theatre experience and spark their interest in the arts.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday: 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.; Thursday: 9:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.