Solazur in Recital

Join Solazur, Denver's brand new guitar-cello duo, for the third of their set of debut recitals. Formed in 2016 out of a shared desire to offer captivating and intimate performances of cello and guitar music, Solazur will present three full works composed in the last century, including a world premiere by Tomás Peire Serrate.
Stick around for a meet-and-greet reception with the artists.
Tickets $5 in advance, $10 at the door
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solazur-debut-recital-tickets-33754234825
Radamés Gnatalli - Sonata for Cello & Guitar
Dusan Bogdanovic - Quatres Pieces Intimes
Tomás Peire Serrate - Azur
About the Artists:
Katie Burns - https://www.katieburnscello.com/
Russ Callison - https://www.russcallisonguitar.com/
Tomás Peire Serrate - http://tomaspeire.com/about

Hope United Methodist Church 5101 S Dayton St , Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111 View Map
