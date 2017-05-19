Solazur in Recital

Join Solazur, Denver's brand new guitar-cello duo, for the third of their set of debut recitals. Formed in 2016 out of a shared desire to offer captivating and intimate performances of cello and guitar music, Solazur will present three full works composed in the last century, including a world premiere by Tomás Peire Serrate.

Stick around for a meet-and-greet reception with the artists.

Tickets $5 in advance, $10 at the door

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solazur-debut-recital-tickets-33754234825

Radamés Gnatalli - Sonata for Cello & Guitar

Dusan Bogdanovic - Quatres Pieces Intimes

Tomás Peire Serrate - Azur

About the Artists:

Katie Burns - https://www.katieburnscello.com/

Russ Callison - https://www.russcallisonguitar.com/

Tomás Peire Serrate - http://tomaspeire.com/about