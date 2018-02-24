Sorcerer's Apprentice and Sleeping Beauty Tea Party

Ballet Ariel infuses new life into an ages-old tale. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice is an original and fanciful production flawlessly danced by Ballet Ariel’s professional company.

Choreographed by Director Ilena Norton and her creative team, the Sorcerer’s Apprentice will beguile children of all ages, introducing them to the enduring art of ballet in an exciting and delightful afternoon spent with a bumbling apprentice, dancing goblins and pot and pans spinning out of control.

Inspired by the ages-old tale, Ballet Ariel performs this original work to Paul Dukas’s score made famous in Walt Disney’s Fantasia. Described as music gone wild, this spirited composition perfectly sets the stage as the little apprentice discovers the dangers that occur when power prevails over wisdom.

Excerpts from Princess Aurora’s Wedding in The Sleeping Beauty, will further captivate children, both young and old. Little Red Riding Hood and Puss In Boots will be joined by other favorite characters making for an enchanted interlude.

A Little Tea Party with the fair and lovely Princess Aurora and other costumed cast members following the performance is a special treat little one’s won’t want to miss.

Ballet Ariel will perform the Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Sleeping Beauty Suite on February 24th and 25th at 3:00 p.m. at the historic Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO 80205.

Tickets are $10 for children, $15 for adults for the ballet only, and $25 for children and adults for the ballet with tea party. For ticket information, please visit www.balletariel.org or call 303-945-4388.