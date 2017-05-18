SYNC Gallery presents From Source to Surface by Diane Stum Fekete and Cyncie Winter

Sync Gallery’s Third Friday artists’ reception will be held on May 19 from 6-9pm, & First Friday Art Walk on June 2 from 6-9pm; Exhibition runs May 18 through June 10, 2017.

From Source to Surface offers new works that are indicative of how artists can become a channel for a source through which art flows and then surfaces during the painting process.

Diane Stum Fekete: Artist Statement

The patina of time, weather and wars observed during recent travel in Vietnam prompted Diane Stum Fekete’s body of work for From Source to Surface. Fekete’s inspiration for her paintings comes from colors, images and experiences, as well the materials and tools used in painting. Rather than depicting realistic images, she works intuitively to create visual and physical textures in her abstract paintings. For Fekete, working intuitively means not only creating instinctively from a base of experience and acquired knowledge, but also inviting a connection to what some may call the Divine, the Source, a gift of inspiration from the muses. Intuition is the place where training, intention and something beyond the self meet for this artist. Creativity is a process of noticing what rises to the surface within and then is revealed on the surface of the painting.

Cyncie Winter: Artist Statement

In her latest series of abstract paintings, Cyncie Winter focuses on the intertwining themes of Source and Surface. Asking the question, “What Is Wanting to Express Itself?”, she follows the intuitive impulse that awaits the action of painting, including gesture, color, line, shape or form—trying not to control what emerges from the marriage of paint on the surface of the canvas—but rather to allow whatever is calling to surface.

Paul Klee, the famous painter, describes the process this way: “Everything vanishes around me, and works are born as if out of the void. Ripe, graphic fruits fall off. My hand has become the obedient instrument of a remote will.” In this kind of space, a soulful dialogue between the painter and the painting emerges, which honors the ultimate luminosity of the creative act.

The purpose of her abstract paintings then is to bring Source to the Surface of the canvas in a myriad of forms that are open to individual interpretation. For instance, one might see water coming to the surface from a wellspring, vital earth energy rising to bring a plant to life, wings unfolding from a chrysalis to rejoice in flight. All interpretations are valid and vital, for it is the viewer that brings meaning to the art. In the end, in this complex and wondrous way, the viewer can then become a kind of canvas—the Surface— upon which Source is imprinted, infusing the painting with individual meaning and story.